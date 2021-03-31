Mississippi will not extend postpartum Medicaid coverage

The program usually has two months of coverage for women after they give birth. Physicians wanted to extend that to a full year.

An effort to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage has failed in Mississippi.

The state has high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality.

The program usually has two months of coverage for women after they give birth. Physicians recommended extending it to a full year to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies.

Senators approved the coverage extension earlier this year. But, the provision was not included in the final version of the Medicaid bill that the House and Senate both passed Tuesday night.

The bill reauthorizes Medicaid for another three years. It goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.