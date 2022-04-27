x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Many Mississippi officials, including governor, getting pay raises next term

Gov. Reeves decided this week to allow House Bill 1426 to become law without his signature. He's expected to seek reelection.
Credit: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi governor and many other elected officials will receive big pay raises during the next four-year term. 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves decided this week to allow House Bill 1426 to become law without his signature. He is expected to seek reelection. 

The new terms begin in January 2024. 

The governor's salary will go from $122,160 to $160,000. The attorney general's will go from $108,960 to $150,000. Salaries for the auditor and the insurance commissioner will go from $90,000 to $150,000. 

Those for the secretary of state, the treasurer and the agriculture commissioner will go from $90,000 to $120,000.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Xclusive Clips on couponing effectively during inflation