Mississippi reports 2nd pediatric flu death this season

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's health department has reported this flu season's second death of a child or teenager.
Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot said numbers have been steady, with a total of 24 reported so far over 14 seasons.
Sharlot said the highest one-season total was three.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states have reported a total of 37 to 199 flu-related deaths in one season since the 2004-2005 season. It said the actual number is probably higher.
And it notes that about 80% of the children whose deaths were reported had not been fully vaccinated.
