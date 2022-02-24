x
Mississippi reports 2nd pediatric flu death this season

Mississippi's health department has reported this flu season's second death of a child or teenager.

Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot said numbers have been steady, with a total of 24 reported so far over 14 seasons. 

Sharlot said the highest one-season total was three. 

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states have reported a total of 37 to 199 flu-related deaths in one season since the 2004-2005 season. It said the actual number is probably higher. 

And it notes that about 80% of the children whose deaths were reported had not been fully vaccinated.

