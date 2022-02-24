Mississippi reports 2nd pediatric flu death this season

Mississippi's health department has reported this flu season's second death of a child or teenager.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's health department has reported this flu season's second death of a child or teenager.

Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot said numbers have been steady, with a total of 24 reported so far over 14 seasons.

Sharlot said the highest one-season total was three.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states have reported a total of 37 to 199 flu-related deaths in one season since the 2004-2005 season. It said the actual number is probably higher.

And it notes that about 80% of the children whose deaths were reported had not been fully vaccinated.

MSDH is reporting a new influenza-associated pediatric death in a child under 18, the second pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 flu season. Though flu activity is currently low in Mississippi, flu is still being transmitted.

More about flu and flu shots: https://t.co/VKICxsbrZs pic.twitter.com/qYKDrKu3ee — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 22, 2022