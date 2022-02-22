Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to cut some taxes

A Mississippi Senate committee has passed a bill that would phase out part of the state income tax and reduce the sales tax on groceries.

JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi Senate committee has passed a bill that would phase out part of the state income tax and reduce the sales tax on groceries.

It's a more modest proposal than a separate House bill that seeks to erase the income tax over several years.

The House also proposes a reduction in the 7% sales tax on groceries.

Another key difference is that the Senate would not change the 7% sales tax on most items, including clothing, while the House plan would increase that tax to 8.5%.