x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Regional

Mississippi session ends with pay raises but no tax changes

Lawmakers adjourned Thursday after setting a state budget for the year that starts July 1.
Credit: AP
Republican Reps. Carolyn Crawford of Pass Christian, left, and Donnie Scoggin of Ellisville, smile for a "selfie" photograph during a recess in the House, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators agreed on a teacher pay raise and voted to update parole rules before adjourning their 2021 session. 

Lawmakers adjourned Thursday after setting a state budget for the year that starts July 1. The new plan includes higher spending for education. 

Gov. Tate Reeves has already signed a teacher pay raise. He also must decide whether to sign a bill extending the possibility of parole for some inmates. 

Legislators argued over big issues that fizzled. 

House Speaker Philip Gunn pushed to overhaul the state tax structure, but the measure died in the Senate. 

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann pushed for a faster purge of names from voter rolls. That bill died in the House.
Home | MISSISSIPPI LEGISLATURE
Skip to the content See Committee schedule for a list of upcoming streams. (Updated as of March 5, 2021) Social pages Mississippi State Capitol 400 High StreetJackson, MS 39201
MISSISSIPPI LEGISLATURE

Related Articles