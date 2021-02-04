Mississippi session ends with pay raises but no tax changes

Lawmakers adjourned Thursday after setting a state budget for the year that starts July 1.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators agreed on a teacher pay raise and voted to update parole rules before adjourning their 2021 session.

Lawmakers adjourned Thursday after setting a state budget for the year that starts July 1. The new plan includes higher spending for education.

Gov. Tate Reeves has already signed a teacher pay raise. He also must decide whether to sign a bill extending the possibility of parole for some inmates.

Legislators argued over big issues that fizzled.

House Speaker Philip Gunn pushed to overhaul the state tax structure, but the measure died in the Senate.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann pushed for a faster purge of names from voter rolls. That bill died in the House.