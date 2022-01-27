Mississippi Supreme Court extends emergency COVID-19 order

The state's high court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving healthcare guidance since March 2020.

JACKSON, Miss — An emergency order extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through February 25 has been issued by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph.

The state's high court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving healthcare guidance since March 2020, the onset of state and national emergencies created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The order issued on Thursday says that judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants through February 25.

The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented on Aug. 5, 2021, including teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

