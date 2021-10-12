Mississippi works to offer driver's license & more in digital form

Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell said Tuesday that the digital driver's license, or mobile ID, could be available as soon as November.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is developing a way for people to have their driver's license, vaccination card and other state-issued documents available in a smartphone wallet.

Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell said Tuesday that the digital driver's license, or mobile ID, could be available as soon as November.

Tindell said people would have the option of an electronic driver's license or sticking with a plastic card.

He said that during traffic stops, officers could get information more quickly by getting access to an electronic license.

He said hunting and fishing licenses could be added later.

Louisiana has had a driver's license app since 2018.