x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Retired NFL star Brett Favre repays $600,000 in Mississippi welfare case

Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020. He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn't show up.

Auditor Shad White said Favre paid $600,000 this week. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest. White said the attorney general could sue Favre if that's not paid by mid-November. 

Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020. He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.

Favre is not facing criminal charges. 

A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state's largest embezzlement cases.

RELATED: Mississippi auditor demands payments in human services fraud

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn't appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Related Articles

In Other News

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves visits Olive Branch for Voyant Beauty expansion