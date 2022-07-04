No political campaign signs allowed on state-owned highways in Arkansas

Laws allow only official directional, informational and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) wants to remind candidates for political office and their supporters that it's against the law to place campaign signs on highway rights-of-way in Arkansas.

“There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor.

In a news release, ArDOT said laws allow only official directional, informational and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property. Local area maintenance offices remove all other signs.

ArDOT crews will remove any yard signs placed on the right-of-way and will reach out to owners of large billboard signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at their nearest ArDOT area maintenance office.