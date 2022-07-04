No political campaign signs allowed on state-owned highways in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) wants to remind candidates for political office and their supporters that it's against the law to place campaign signs on highway rights-of-way in Arkansas.
“There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor.
In a news release, ArDOT said laws allow only official directional, informational and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property. Local area maintenance offices remove all other signs.
ArDOT crews will remove any yard signs placed on the right-of-way and will reach out to owners of large billboard signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at their nearest ArDOT area maintenance office.
“The Arkansas Department of Transportation encourages everyone to follow the right of way laws to keep the roadsides clear and ensure our highways are as safe as possible,” Tudor said.