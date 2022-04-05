North Mississippi 10-year-old hailed as hero for saving family from fire

The Lafayette County Fire Department said the boy awoke to the smell of smoke, and rushed to wake his parents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi boy is being called a hero after firefighters said his quick thinking saved himself and eight others during an early morning fire.

The Lafayette County Fire Department said they were called to the scene in the 300 block of Deer Run North just after 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing in the first and second floors of the home.

Investigators said a 10-year-old boy awoke to the smell of smoke, and rushed to wake his parents. They said because he acted so quickly, he, his parents, three other children, and three other adults – two of whom who were sleeping in a living space above the garage - were all able to make it out of the home safely.

One firefighter and one person from the home were treated for minor injuries.