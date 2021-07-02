x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

North Mississippi 13-year-old boy has died after suffering severe burns

Family and friends identified the boy as 13-year-old Gaines Coker of Tunica, Mississippi.
Credit: WTOL 11

COLDWATER, Miss — A boy has died after he was severely burned in north Mississippi. 

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance tells local news outlets that the child was burned on Sunday and taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital. 

He died later after being taken to a burn unit in Little Rock, Arkansas. 

Family and friends identified the dead boy as 13-year-old Gaines Coker of Tunica. He was buried Thursday in Tunica.

The incident happened while Coker and another boy were playing in a workshop building at a house at Arkabutla Lake near Coldwater. 

Lance says it's unclear how the fire started or if one of the boys set it. 

No one has been arrested or charged.

Related Articles