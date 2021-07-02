North Mississippi 13-year-old boy has died after suffering severe burns

Family and friends identified the boy as 13-year-old Gaines Coker of Tunica, Mississippi.

COLDWATER, Miss — A boy has died after he was severely burned in north Mississippi.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance tells local news outlets that the child was burned on Sunday and taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

He died later after being taken to a burn unit in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Family and friends identified the dead boy as 13-year-old Gaines Coker of Tunica. He was buried Thursday in Tunica.

The incident happened while Coker and another boy were playing in a workshop building at a house at Arkabutla Lake near Coldwater.

Lance says it's unclear how the fire started or if one of the boys set it.