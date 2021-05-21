North Mississippi city seeks new police chief after resignation

Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey turned in his resignation Monday, after eight years in the post.

SALTILLO, Miss — A north Mississippi police department is looking for a replacement for its chief.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports his last day will be May 31.

Bailey hasn't said what his future plans include.

The Saltillo Board of Aldermen named Bill Roberts as interim chief and voted to begin advertising to fill the chief's slot permanently.

In July, the city will have a new mayor and two new aldermen.

Bailey said he tried to time his resignation to allow the new administration a chance to put their stamp on the department's future.