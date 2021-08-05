Order: Mississippi judges have discretion for COVID-19 safety

JACKSON, Miss — The leader of the Mississippi Supreme Court says judges are allowed to take steps to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That could include delaying jury trials, requiring masks or limiting the number of spectators in courtrooms.
Chief Justice Michael Randolph issued an executive order Thursday in response to the rapid increase in illnesses caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation, and the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Friday that 97% of new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi are among people who are unvaccinated.