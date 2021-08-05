Order: Mississippi judges have discretion for COVID-19 safety

Chief Justice Michael Randolph issued an executive order Thursday in response to the rapid increase in illnesses caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

JACKSON, Miss — The leader of the Mississippi Supreme Court says judges are allowed to take steps to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That could include delaying jury trials, requiring masks or limiting the number of spectators in courtrooms.

