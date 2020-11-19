Oxford, Mississippi, daycare shut down after 8-week-old baby dies

The Mississippi State Department of Health served an emergency suspension to "Mother Goose of Oxford."

OXFORD, Miss — A daycare facility in Oxford, Mississippi, has been shut down after an 8-week-old baby died.

They said the facility has been determined to be a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants care at the facility. The daycare must immediately stop providing care and enrolling infants.

Oxford police are investigating the baby's death. Details have not been released.

A full report is expected Monday.