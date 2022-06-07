Mississippi teen saves 3 girls, police officer from drowning

Corion Evans jumped into action when he saw a car drive off a boat launch into the Pascagoula River.

MOSS POINT, Miss — A heroic Mississippi teen saved four people from drowning, including a police officer.

Three girls were inside. Evans also saved Moss Point Police Officer Gary Mercer, who responded to the scene and swam out to help the girls.

"I turned around. I see the police officer. He's drowning," Evans said. "He's going underwater, drowning, saying, 'Help!'"

"So, I went over there," Evans added. "I went and I grabbed the police officer and I'm like swimming him back until I feel myself I can walk."