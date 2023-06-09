Person freed after being trapped for more than three hours when retaining wall collapsed in Oxford, Mississippi

Rescuers were called to the scene near the Coleman Funeral Home in the 600 block of Commerce Pkwy. in Oxford just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Fire officials in Oxford, Mississippi, said a person was trapped for more than three hours Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed by a funeral home.

Rescuers were called to the scene near the Coleman Funeral Home in the 600 block of Commerce Pkwy. in Oxford just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. They found a retaining wall had collapsed, trapping one person. It took rescuers more than three hours, until just before 8:30 p.m., to free the person.

They were taken to the hospital from the scene and their current condition is not known.