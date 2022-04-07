Protestors gather at Arkansas State Capitol on Independence Day

A group of protestors both for and against abortion rights all gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protestors that were both for and against abortion rights gathered in front of the Arkansas State Capitol on Monday.

As the evening progressed the protestors slowly made their way down towards the downtown River Market area where the 4th of July Pops on the River celebration was taking place.

Due to the large size of the crowds, Little Rock police had to activate their special response unit to maintain order and make sure everyone was kept safe. Although the response unit was activated, they did not have to be utilized.