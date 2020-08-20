Relocated Confederate statue causes athlete concerns at Ole Miss

The university moved the statue in mid-July from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Civil War cemetery.

JACKSON, Miss — The University of Mississippi has put up a barrier to partially obstruct a Confederate monument after football players said they didn't want to see the rebel soldier statue while they practice.

The university moved the statue in mid-July from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Civil War cemetery.

Although the cemetery is in a remote part of campus, it's on a hill that's easily visible from a practice field outside the football stadium.