See where Tennessee, Mississippi, & Arkansas rank on list of best states to be a law enforcement officer

Credit: Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking to pursue a career in law enforcement in the Mid-South, you may want to take a look at this data from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared all states to determine the best state to be an officer.

Tennessee is ranked 13th. Mississippi and Arkansas were side by side, ranked at 44 and 45 respectively.

A further breakdown shows Mississippi and Arkansas officers are among the lowest paid states.

Tennessee and Arkansas are considered to have higher violent crimes reported compared to other areas.

Read the full study HERE.

