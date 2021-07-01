Several new laws now in effect in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several new Mississippi laws are now in effect.
Among the most notable ones include a couple affecting schools - $1,000 teacher pay raise and a law requiring the state issue a licensed teacher moving to Mississippi from out of state to receive their license within two weeks of applying.
There are also laws allowing for alcohol home delivery, paying college athletes for the use of their name, image, and likeness on advertisements, and a law banning transgender athletes from playing on girls' teams.