Silver Alert issued for missing Grenada, MS, man who may be headed north

GRENADA, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75 year old Howard Elisha Buice of Grenada, MS, in Grenada County.
He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 177 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, blue jeans, and two different brown shoes. One of his shoes was slip on and one was lace up.
He was last seen Monday, August 3, 2020, at about 21:10pm traveling north on Interstate 55 near exit 208 in Grenada County.
Howard Elisha Buice is believed to be in a beige, 2012, Ford F-150, bearing a Mississippi tag of GA13314 traveling north on Interstate 55.
Family members say Howard Elisha Buice suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Howard Elisha Buice contact Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.