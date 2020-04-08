Silver Alert issued for missing Grenada, MS, man who may be headed north

75-year-old Howard Elisha Buice was last seen traveling north on I-55.

GRENADA, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75 year old Howard Elisha Buice of Grenada, MS, in Grenada County.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 177 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, blue jeans, and two different brown shoes. One of his shoes was slip on and one was lace up.

He was last seen Monday, August 3, 2020, at about 21:10pm traveling north on Interstate 55 near exit 208 in Grenada County.

Howard Elisha Buice is believed to be in a beige, 2012, Ford F-150, bearing a Mississippi tag of GA13314 traveling north on Interstate 55.