Silver Alert issued for Corinth, MS, woman last seen on a bus to Memphis

Tammy Lynn Hicks was last seen Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at about 1:30 pm at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County.
Credit: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
Tammy Lynn Hicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Corinth in in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks was last seen Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at about 1:30 pm at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus headed to Memphis, Tennessee.

She is 4’9” tall and about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tammy Lynn Hicks, call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.

