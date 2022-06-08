Silver Alert issued for missing Grenada, Mississippi woman

Maggie Forrest McNeal was last seen Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at about 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Poplar Street in Grenada, MS.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old Grenada, Mississippi woman.

Maggie Forrest McNeal was last seen Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at about 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Poplar Street in Grenada, walking in an unknown direction.

She is 5’3” inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or blue shirt, gray skirt, and flat shoes.

Family members said McNeal suffers from a medical condition which may impair her judgment.