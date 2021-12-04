State Justices to hear Mississippi marijuana initiative arguments

Initiative 65 requires the state Health Department to establish a medical marijuana program by the middle of this year.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the state initiative process and seeks to block a medical marijuana program.

Voters in November approved Initiative 65. It requires the state Health Department to establish a medical marijuana program by the middle of this year.

A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is trying to block the program by arguing that Mississippi's initiative process is outdated and Initiative 65 should not have been on the ballot.

Arguments in the case are set for Wednesday.

The state Health Department has been working to create the medical marijuana program.