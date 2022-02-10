x
Statue of racist Mississippi ex-Gov. Bilbo stashed in closet

House clerk Andrew Ketchings spoke to reporters Wednesday, solving a mystery that created buzz at the state Capitol.
A fire-resistant blanket covers a statue of former Mississippi Gov. Theodore Bilbo in a storage room at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The statue had been displayed in the building for decades, and the Mississippi House clerk said he authorized a crew to move it into storage in the fall of 2021 because of the racist rhetoric used by Bilbo, who died in 1947. (AP Photo/ Emily Wagster Pettus)

JACKSON, Miss — The top administrator in the Mississippi House said he made the decision to put a statue of a racist former governor into storage.

House clerk Andrew Ketchings spoke to reporters Wednesday, solving a mystery that created buzz at the state Capitol.

People starting noticing recently that a statue of the late Gov. Theodore Bilbo had disappeared. It had been on display for decades — first in the center of the Capitol, and since the 1980s in a House committee room. 

It is now in a closet behind a Capitol elevator. 

Bilbo was governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the U.S. Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947.

FILE - A statue of the late Gov. Theodore Gilmore Bilbo stands out from the back of a first floor conference room at the Capitol Jan. 22, 2009 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

