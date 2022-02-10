Statue of racist Mississippi ex-Gov. Bilbo stashed in closet

House clerk Andrew Ketchings spoke to reporters Wednesday, solving a mystery that created buzz at the state Capitol.

JACKSON, Miss — The top administrator in the Mississippi House said he made the decision to put a statue of a racist former governor into storage.

People starting noticing recently that a statue of the late Gov. Theodore Bilbo had disappeared. It had been on display for decades — first in the center of the Capitol, and since the 1980s in a House committee room.

It is now in a closet behind a Capitol elevator.