Statue of racist Mississippi ex-Governor Theodore Bilbo quietly moved

Bilbo was a Democrat who blasted racist rhetoric. He was elected Governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932.
Credit: AP
FILE - A statue of the late Gov. Theodore Gilmore Bilbo stands out from the back of a first floor conference room at the Capitol Jan. 22, 2009 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss — A statue of white supremacist former Mississippi Gov. Theodore Bilbo has quietly been moved out of sight in the state Capitol. 

It's a move praised by Black lawmakers who say he never deserved a place of prominence. 

Bilbo was a Democrat who blasted racist rhetoric. He was elected Governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the U.S. Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947. 

The statue has been in the state Capitol for decades. 

A Legislative Black Caucus member, Democratic Rep. Kabir Karriem, said it was "very offensive." 

In 2020, Mississippi shed another symbol of the past, retiring a Confederate-themed state flag.

