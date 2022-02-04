Statue of racist Mississippi ex-Governor Theodore Bilbo quietly moved

Bilbo was a Democrat who blasted racist rhetoric. He was elected Governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932.

JACKSON, Miss — A statue of white supremacist former Mississippi Gov. Theodore Bilbo has quietly been moved out of sight in the state Capitol.

It's a move praised by Black lawmakers who say he never deserved a place of prominence.

Bilbo was a Democrat who blasted racist rhetoric. He was elected Governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the U.S. Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947.

The statue has been in the state Capitol for decades.

A Legislative Black Caucus member, Democratic Rep. Kabir Karriem, said it was "very offensive."