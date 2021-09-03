Stepmom claims Mississippi Attorney General used state bodyguards in family feud

A lawyer for AG Lynn Fitch's stepmother claims Fitch sent officers unannounced and took money, firearms and personal belongings from his client's house.

JACKSON, Miss — A lawyer claims Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch sent state "bodyguards" to her stepmother's home for intimidation during an family legal battle over Fitch's 88-year-old father.

Ray Hill represents Fitch's stepmother, Aleita Fitch. He claims the attorney general sent officers unannounced and took money, firearms and personal belongings from his client's house.

Hill said he doesn't know if they were highway patrolmen, but it's an abuse of power if they were.

A Department of Public Safety spokesman said officials would look into the matter.