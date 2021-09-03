x
Stepmom claims Mississippi Attorney General used state bodyguards in family feud

A lawyer for AG Lynn Fitch's stepmother claims Fitch sent officers unannounced and took money, firearms and personal belongings from his client's house.
FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks about her agency's aggressive pursuit of human traffickers at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss — A lawyer claims Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch sent state "bodyguards" to her stepmother's home for intimidation during an family legal battle over Fitch's 88-year-old father. 

Ray Hill represents Fitch's stepmother, Aleita Fitch. He claims the attorney general sent officers unannounced and took money, firearms and personal belongings from his client's house.

Hill said he doesn't know if they were highway patrolmen, but it's an abuse of power if they were. 

A Department of Public Safety spokesman said officials would look into the matter. 

Fitch chief-of-staff Michelle Williams declined to comment, saying the matter is considered "private."

