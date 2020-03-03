Tennessee State University officials assessing damage from tornadoes

Gov. Bill Lee toured the university Tuesday to get a sense of the damage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University officials are assessing damage on campus following tornadoes in Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

TSU students are on spring break this week, and there are no reports of injuries. Those who are on campus are said to be safe.

TSU officials said in a statement that the university’s agricultural farm near the main campus suffered the most damage. They say at least three or four buildings are destroyed, and the welfare of animals that are on the farm is a priority.

Other parts of the campus had roof and sign damage, and downed power lines and trees, as well as other debris from the storms.Power has been suspended to the buildings with the most damage as a precaution.

