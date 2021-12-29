Report: Tennessee woman faces federal charges after outburst on South Florida flight

If convicted, the woman can face nearly two decades in prison and a $250,000 fine.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Tennessee woman accused of reportedly assaulting two flight attendants on a flight from South Florida is now facing multiple federal charges.

CBS Miami reports that on Nov. 27, Amanda Henry was on a Spirit flight from Fort Lauderdale when the outburst happened. Henry was reportedly intoxicated, vaping and making sexual suggestions to male passengers.

Since Henry was next to an emergency exit, flight attendants decided to move her to another seat, according to a criminal complaint. That's when Henry reportedly refused, grabbed her bag and ran toward the front of the plane shouting.

A flight attendant was able to stop Henry from reaching the main cabin, but according to CBS Miami, that didn't stop her from kicking and hitting two flight attendants. Henry was eventually restrained, and once the plane landed at Nashville International Airport, the news outlet says she was arrested and charged with public intoxication.