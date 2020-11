So far, no one has been charged in the shooting.

SENATOBIA, Miss — Police in Senatobia, Mississippi, are investigating after they said a toddler accidentally shot herself.

Officers were called to a home on Line Street about 9:00 a.m. Monday. They said they found a girl about 2 ½ -years-old who has reportedly shot herself. They said it appears the shooting was accidental.

The child was taken to the hospital and is stable.