Topgolf announces plans for first Mississippi location

JACKSON, Miss — Topgolf has set plans in motion to introduce its first Mississippi location.
According to a press release, it'll be located off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.
"We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we feel the Jackson area is a perfect place to kick off our growth within the region."
The two-level venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks and year-round programming.
The company announced in April it plans to open its fourth Tennessee location in Memphis. Topgolf currently franchises in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.