x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

For tornado-ravaged churches, rebuilding means rethinking

Almost two months after a deadly tornado ravaged the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, leaders are coming together to rethink their preparation for the next one.
Credit: AP
The damaged facade of the First United Methodist Church is seen on Jan. 9, 2022, in Mayfield, Ky. The century-old church has long been an anchor in the Kentucky town of about 10,000 residents, holding countless worship services, weddings, funerals and baptisms. That was before a deadly tornado swept through Mayfield in December, tearing off the church's roof and leaving rubble strewn across the entrance. (AP Photo/Audrey Jackson)

MAYFIELD, Ky. — The century-old Mayfield First United Methodist Church has long been an anchor in its Western Kentucky town, home to countless worship services, weddings, funerals and baptisms. But that was before a deadly tornado swept through in December, tearing off the church's roof and covering the front entrance in rubble. It's one of a half-dozen historic churches in Mayfield's downtown that were destroyed or heavily damaged, all with roots dating to the 1800s. While the rubble is still being cleared, it's already apparent that the historic congregations are unlikely to rebuild in anything resembling their previous architectural glory, and their leaders say they must instead adapt for the 21st century.

Related Articles

In Other News

Mississippi residents say proposed equal pay bill still lacking