Two killed in plane crash in Poinsett County, Arkansas

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — The Poinsett County Sheriff said two people are dead after a plane crash Monday morning.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. in the northwest part of Poinsett County, Arkansas. The sheriff said several agencies responded, and found a twin-engine plane in a field near Flag Slough Lane.

The sheriff said they contacted the FAA and NTSB. Investigators will try to determine what caused the plane to crash.