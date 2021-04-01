Two killed in plane crash in Poinsett County, Arkansas

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — The Poinsett County Sheriff said two people are dead after a plane crash Monday morning.
The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. in the northwest part of Poinsett County, Arkansas. The sheriff said several agencies responded, and found a twin-engine plane in a field near Flag Slough Lane.
The sheriff said they contacted the FAA and NTSB. Investigators will try to determine what caused the plane to crash.
The sheriff did not say whether the two people killed were the only ones on board. Their identities have not been released.