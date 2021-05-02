Video cameras to roll on school buses in northeast Mississippi

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Lee County School District officials believe it will make transportation safer for students and drivers.

TUPELO, Miss — School buses in a northeast Mississippi district have been equipped with new security systems that include five cameras on each vehicle.

The cameras have been installed on each of the district's 133 buses. School system officials say the cameras aimed at the interior of the bus can help them resolve conflicts among students, reduce vandalism and discourage bullying.

The system also includes a camera aimed in front of the bus that can capture the tag number of a car that passes illegally.