Entire city of Water Valley, Mississippi, without power after transformer malfunction

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley posted to social media that the malfunction happened about 3:20 a.m., causing the entire city to lose power.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The entire city of Water Valley, Mississippi, is without power after the electric department there lost service due to a transformer malfunction early Tuesday morning.

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley posted to social media that the malfunction happened about 3:20 a.m., causing the entire city to lose power. He said city officials have agreed to a proposed plan by the Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association to restore power.

Presley said the city and utility crews are working to restore power, and voltage must be monitored as the work continues.

He said it will take some time, “but power should be restored to homes and commercial businesses as soon as possible.”

He also said this will not include large industrial customers for now.

WATER VALLEY OUTAGE: At around 3:20 this morning, the City of Water Valley’s Electric Dept. lost service due to a... Posted by Commissioner Brandon Presley on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

WATER VALLEY OUTAGE UPDATE #2: City of Water Valley officials have agreed with the proposed plan for restoration by... Posted by Commissioner Brandon Presley on Tuesday, January 11, 2022