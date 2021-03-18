West Memphis celebrates grand opening of new public library

"West Memphis is moving forward in the right direction,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The city of West Memphis is celebrating the grand opening of a new public library.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate the construction completion and official opening.

This is the first civic building constructed in West Memphis in more than 30 years. The building includes multi-purpose and conference rooms, areas for children and teens, and a cafe.

"I pray that this community is pleased and proud of this new facility. The West Memphis library and innovation center is just one of the new pieces to show the citizens that West Memphis is moving forward in the right direction,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.

Mayor McClendon said the new library will serve as a catalyst to upgrading other public facilities, including the courthouse, and building a new public community pavilion.