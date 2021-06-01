West Memphis Mayor announces new police chief

Michael D. Pope, who has been with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, will take over as the city's next police chief.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon announced Tuesday that Michael D. Pope, who has been with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, will take over as the city's next police chief.

This comes after news Monday that West Memphis' current Chief Eddie West will retire July 31, 2021, after 40 years of service to the community.

"After a highly competitive and rigorous selection and recruitment process, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon announces the appointment of the new Police Chief, Michael D. Pope.

Chief Pope has served with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years in Memphis, Tennessee. Most recently, he served as the Commander for the Special Victims and Domestic Violence Units. In addition, his field experience includes Street Crime Unit, Gang Task Force, General Investigation Bureau, Levy Squad, and Jail Division. “Chief Pope has a proven track record of protecting citizens and increasing public safety by serving as a committed officer with a high level of integrity and positive influence in the community,” said Mayor McClendon. “I am confident his leadership will be a valuable asset at the West Memphis Police Department.”

Pope is dedicated to increasing accountability and transparency for the West Memphis Police Department and intentionally engaging the community to ensure every citizen of West Memphis lives, works and thrives in a safe environment. Chief Michael Pope began his service in law enforcement in 1987 and has established a legacy of excellence in Shelby County and plans to continue his service to the people of West Memphis.

Pope received his Master’s of Science in Criminal Justice from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety and Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from Bethel University. Additionally, he holds a certification on Field Training, Crime Scene Management, Crisis Intervention and Crisis Intervention.

He is a devoted husband of 35 years, father of two children and grandfather.