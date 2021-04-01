Woman & child dead after woman jumps from overpass in Madison County, Tennessee

Investigators said the woman, identified as 24-year-old Tonisha Lashay Barker, had tried to first ram a pump at a gas station.

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman and child are dead after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the woman jumped from an interstate overpass with the child.

Investigators said it happened just after midnight Monday at the I-40 and exit 93 overpass. Witnesses called 911 saying the woman tried to run into a gas pump at a gas station in the 100 block of Law Road in Madison County, Tennessee. The callers told dispatchers the woman got out of the vehicle with a small child, walked to the overpass, and disappeared.

A few minutes later, a truck driver called dispatch saying something fell from the overpass and hit his truck as he was traveling westbound on I-40. Deputies who responded found the woman and child dead in the roadway.