Yalobusha County, Mississippi, sheriff is second sheriff to die within a week

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Mississippi — The sheriff of a north Mississippi county has died, making him the state's second sheriff to pass away in the last week.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died Monday at the age of 50. The Calhoun County sheriff's office posted a brief message on its Facebook page confirming Fulco's death.

No cause of death was immediately released.

WJTV reported that the Calhoun County sheriff and president of the Mississippi Sheriff's Association, said Fulco was hospitalized with pneumonia last week in Batesville and died while being airlifted to Desoto County.