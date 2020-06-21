'They're being treated as disposable;' New Orleans sanitation workers continue strike for living wage, hazard pay

Workers for Metro Services Disposal Group began striking in March, saying they weren't being given proper safety equipment or paid sick leave.

NEW ORLEANS — Sanitation workers in New Orleans continued to demand hazard pay and a living wage during demonstration and marches Saturday.

Workers for Metro Services Disposal Group began striking in March, saying they weren't being given proper safety equipment or paid sick leave. Protesters also noted that sanitation crew workloads had increased because after stay-at-home orders were issued.

"They're being treated as disposable," a protester said. "We have this idea that certain jobs are more important that others, but I think we've realized with the pandemic that some jobs are essential — and it's the working class."

Metro has not addressed those issues and has replaced workers with prison laborers.

