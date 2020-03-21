SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray to announce plans for new meal distribution program Sunday

The collaborative plan is still being finalized.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says he expects to announce a new plan for feeding thousands of students over the extended break by Sunday.

SCS officials suspended the meal distribution program Friday, after a spokesperson says a nutrition worker, who was not prepping the food, tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Joris Ray said in a tweet their request for help revamping the food program was met with an incredible response by the City of Memphis, Shelby County officials, the Tennessee Department of Education leaders and hundreds of restaurants.