SCS teachers will not return to schools Monday due to Boil Water Advisory

SCS employees will work remotely Monday and Tuesday. Classes for students will remain virtual.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School District classrooms and district offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to ongoing challenges related to the MLGW Boil Water Advisory.

In a press release, officials stated that employees will work remotely on those two days. As for the tens of thousands of students, classes will remain virtual.

Earlier this month, SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced that all teachers and staff would report back to their assigned schools Monday February 22nd. Tennessee's governor and state lawmakers put considerable pressure on SCS to reopen, even threatening to pull state funding.