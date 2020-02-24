Search for missing members of high school fishing team on Pickwick Lake now a recovery mission

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATED: 2/26/2020 – The search for three missing people at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County is now a search...

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATED: 2/26/2020 – The search for three missing people at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County is now a search and recovery mission, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA says several factors led them to transition to search and recovery, including the extensive damage to the boat when it was found, the water flow and temperature, and cold air temps. They say they believe due to those factors, there is no chance of survival for the adult and two teens who were on the boat.

Boats are conducting searches and electronic scans between Pickwick Dam and the Savannah Bridge.

———————————————

2/25/2020 – The search resumed Tuesday morning for the three missing people at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County.

——————————————

2/24/2020 – Three people, including two high school students are missing after participating in a fishing tournament on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, they are searching for two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old man. They were part of an Obion Central High School Fishing Team Club tournament Saturday.

Tennessee River Valley News says the team’s truck and trailer has reportedly been found at the location where the boat was put into the water. The boat was located below the dam at Pickwick Monday morning.