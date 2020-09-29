University officials said police are investigating the false report and said the students responsible will be held accountable.

A Houston family is demanding action after they said their daughter, who is a freshman at Stephen F Austin State University, woke up in the middle of the night to police in her dorm room with guns drawn.

Christin Evans, 17, said her roommates and seven other girls falsely accused her of threatening to stab someone with a pair of scissors and police were called.

Evans was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but she said now it's really hard for her to be back on campus.

“I was looking forward to making friends and having a good time on the cheer team. But since this happened, it’s made it really really really hard. So like I said, I’m just taking it one day at a time," Evans said while holding back tears.

Evans family thinks this is a case of swatting -- where people falsely call the police in an attempt to harass someone.

Evans has since moved out of the dorm, but she is still taking classes at the university.

