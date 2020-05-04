Shelby County Health Department backs recommendations of CDC to wear face masks at all times in public

Now, the CDC said we need to wear face masks all the time in public and not just when you have symptoms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC said now that it's learning more about Covid-19, wearing face masks or other cloth protections is the best course for all of us when we're out in public. On Saturday, the Shelby County Health Department backed that position saying it applies to everyone in the Mid-South.

The health department chief epidemiologist, David Sweat, couldn't emphasize enough the importance of taking health precautions during this pandemic. While most public places are closed, there are still essential businesses such as grocery stores that are open where you need to be mindful.

"We still want to emphasize the importance of social distancing while in those places," Sweat said.

Now, the CDC said we need to wear face masks all the time in public and not just when you have symptoms.

"The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that people when they are out and about if they do have a mask that they should wear it," Sweat said.

The CDC said surgical grade face masks are best, but you can also wear a variety of cotton fabrics that will adequately cover your mouth and nose. Doing so reduces the chances of you breathing in any harmful germs. Sweat said facial protection is just another precaution to add to a very important list that should be treated as if they were mandates.

"You still have to do social distancing, we still want you to maintain hand hygiene and frequently wash your hands, use hand sanitizer even while wearing a mask," Sweat said.

The CDC has a tutorial on its website on how to make a mask with items you most likely have at home.