Shelby County Health Department directs movie theaters to close doors

The health department recently instructed most of Malco Theatre's Shelby County locations to close.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) - Shelby County moviegoers will have to drive a little further to get their cinematic experience.

Malco which is locally owned and has been in business for over 100 years said the Shelby County Health Department mandated the closure of some of its theaters.

Movie theaters are not specifically mentioned in the recent "Safer at Home" order, but Malco Theatres was told it must close indoor locations.

“I like going to the movies, I like the experience of going with my family, my loved ones versus sitting at home,” said moviegoer Ebony Lester.

Lester was unable to catch a movie in Shelby County because of the recent closure mandated by the health department.

“With everything that’s going on, they got to do with they got to do,” he said.

Malco Theatres said the health department’s mandate, which went into effect December 26th, impacts all of its indoor Shelby County locations.

Mother Melissa Harris went to the movies Monday to see Wonder Woman, a film that only played for one day in Shelby County.

“Being around people it’s so much better. Such a better experience,” said Harris.

The mother said she’s worried about the trend of streaming movies possibly hurting the movie theater business.

“Streaming, you’re at home, you’re by yourself.”

Those at DeSoto Cinema said the theater seats were fairly empty.

“There weren’t too many people in there so there wasn’t nothing to really worry about,” Lester said. “I mean the theater we were in, we were the only one in there.”

While moviegoers must adhere to safety protocols like a social distance of 6 feet and wearing masks, they said they’re ready for a return to normalcy.

“People need people, we need each other,” said Harris. “Humans were designed to be around hugging, smiling. Seeing a smile.”

Malco’s DeSoto County theaters In Southaven and in Olive Branch remain open as well as Memphis’ Summer Drive-In.