Silver Alert: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for Michael Miller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of investigation issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Michael Miller, who is believed to be in Jayess, MS. In Lawrence County.

According to his family members, Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

He is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to the Bureau, he was last seen Saturday, February 26 around 5:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holmesville Rd. in Lawrence County.