Small plane makes emergency landing on Knoxville interstate, takes off safely an hour later

KPD said the pilot ran out of gas and landed on the interstate. No one was injured.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 after it ran out of gas, according to Knoxville Police. It took off safely after refueling less about an hour later.

KPD tweeted a photo of the plane and said no injuries were reported.

The plane landed in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Washington Pike.

KPD also said no vehicles were hit when the plane came in for a landing and the plane was not damaged.

Two lanes of eastbound traffic are still open on I-640.

KPD Traffic Alert: A small plane made an emergency landing after running out of gas on I-640 East around Washington Pike. No injuries reported, no vehicles were hit and the plane is not damaged. Two lanes of eastbound traffic remain open on I-640. pic.twitter.com/IvH3oyDusI — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2020

The Knoxville Fire Dept. said the plane was a Cessna.

Dispatchers told 10News they had no warning from air traffic control. All of their information was coming in from witnesses who saw the plane.

Not something you see every day, Cessna landing on 640 near Washington Pike, no injuries pic.twitter.com/LmGaelVjfa — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 9, 2020

Less than an hour later, the pilot was refueled and officers stopped traffic on the interstate so it could take off. Traffic is now moving normally.