Will Southaven's 'Close the Door' police operation limit interstate chases?

The operation will be evaluated daily by the city and by Mayor Darren Musselwhite, and if it’s something they feel is getting results, it will be here to stay.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — As part of a new police operation, the city of Southaven will be greatly increasing funding for police along the state line to try and prevent crimes committed by people entering and exiting the city.

Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite clarified on Friday that in citing the city’s "data-driven" decision-making when announcing "Operation Close the Door," he was referring to where funds are allocated within the city rather than a spike in Memphians committing crimes in Southaven.

“We simply want to minimize chases through the city, and we want to secure the state line better where we're there on the state line," Musselwhite said. "If someone does commit a crime in the city and runs, we're not chasing them. We're already there.”

Musselwhite said there has not been much communication with the city of Memphis. He also said hile he respects their role, he believes it’s his job to address the impacts the City of Memphis' decisions have on the city of Southaven.

“This initiative is not a Southaven versus Memphis issue," he said. "I personally love Memphis. Without Memphis, there is no Southaven, so there's no doubt that Memphis has great benefits to the people that live in Southaven, This is about a criminal versus a non-criminal thing.”

Operation "Close the Door" is very much a City of Southaven initiative, but it has county backing as well. Desoto County Supervisor Mark Gardner says its much needed and will have benefits for surrounding communities.

“I think it’s a great initiative, and our county supports it wholeheartedly,” Gardner said. “When you cross jurisdictional lines, like from Tennessee to Mississippi, a lot of people think they can run across here and run back and not get caught. That’s what we want to do. Close that door.”