x
ColliervilleStrong

Collierville Strong: A town united a year after tragedy

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marks one year since a mass shooting at a Kroger rocked the town of Collierville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marks one year since a mass shooting at a Kroger rocked the town of Collierville, Tennessee.

The gunman shot 15 people people. One of them - 70-year-old Olivia King - was killed. The gunman then killed himself.

While that violent day changed the town forever, the community is still Collierville Strong.

The town hosted a remembrance event Friday evening at 6 p.m. at the Collierville Town Hall.

Speakers included Olivia King's son, Wes, and first responders from Collierville Police and Fire Departments.

They honored the life of Olivia King and showed their support the community of survivors.

ABC24 is taking a look back at that day, and how the tragedy united neighbors from across the Mid-South.

Members of the Collierville community share what #ColliervilleStrong means to them

